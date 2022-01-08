Delhi

Two killed after roof collapses

Two persons died and two others were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in north-west Delhi’s Begumpur on Friday, the police said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said they received information at 4.24 a.m. that the ceiling of a room in a two-storey house had collapsed.

According to the police, a team reached the spot and rescued four persons. All of them were taken to a hospital. The deceased have been identified as Kedar Sharma, 55, and Sonu, 30, who worked as labourers. Those who suffered injuries are Anil and Pramod.


