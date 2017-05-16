Delhi

Two killed after car falls from flyover in Delhi

In a heart wrenching road accident, two people were killed after a car lost control and fell from New Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh flyover on May 15, 2017. After hearing the strong collision of the car against the concrete barriers of the flyover, the locals rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims following which they called the police and the ambulance.

