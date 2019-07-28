Two kanwariyas die in separate incidents

Two men, who were going for dak kanwar, died on Saturday in two separate incidents, the police said.

In the first incident, a 24-year-old man died while three others were injured after a truck rammed another in west Delhi, they said. The police said they received information about the accident near Sagarpur bus stand at 2.41 a.m.

“Investigation stated that a few persons were going for dak kanwar in a truck from Bindapur. They had stopped to cover the vehicle with canvas when it started to pour. The truck was parked on the roadside near Sagarpur bus stand when another truck rammed it. One died while three others were injured,” an officer said.

The injured — Vijay Thakur, truck driver, Ankit (27) and Abhishek (27) both from Sagarpur are undergoing treatment, they said. Mohit from Delhi Cantt died during treatment in Safdarjung Hospital, the police said. “We have arrested the offending driver, Ajay Shankar [41], under relevant sections of the IPC,” an officer said.

In the other incident, a 36-year-old man was electrocuted in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur, the police said. Vijender Karana from Saurabh Vihar died while three persons were injured — Shushil Chaudhary (24), Rajan (22) and Jitender (27).

An officer said they received information at 2.35 a.m. on Saturday. After reaching the spot, it was found that Karana along with 20-25 others, was going to Haridwar for dak kanwar, they said.

They were going there in a tempo having column speakers. When they reached Jaitput, the speakers came in contact with high tension wire, following which the four persons were injured. Karana was declared brought dead, the police said, adding he is survived by wife and two children.