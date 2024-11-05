Two juveniles apprehended for dragging policemen on car’s bonnet 

The city police on Monday apprehended two juveniles for allegedly hitting and dragging two traffic policemen on their car’s bonnet, an official said.

The incident had taken place on Saturday evening while the policemen were on duty in south-west Delhi’s Kishangarh.

Both traffic policemen — identified as Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh Chouhan — had sustained injuries.

Two purported videos of the incident had also surfaced on social media showing both the traffic police personnel holding on to the car’s bonnet.

One of the police personnel was also seen falling on the ground after the driver applied brakes and tried to hit him. According to the complaint lodged in the case, the traffic police personnel were dragged for about 20 metres “with the intention to kill them”.

“After the incident, different teams were formed to identify the accused. CCTV footage was scanned to identify and apprehend them,” a senior officer said.

