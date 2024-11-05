ADVERTISEMENT

Two juveniles apprehended for dragging policemen on car’s bonnet 

Published - November 05, 2024 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Monday apprehended two juveniles for allegedly hitting and dragging two traffic policemen on their car’s bonnet, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident had taken place on Saturday evening while the policemen were on duty in south-west Delhi’s Kishangarh. 

 Both traffic policemen — identified as Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh Chouhan — had sustained injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two purported videos of the incident had also surfaced on social media showing both the traffic police personnel holding on to the car’s bonnet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

One of the police personnel was also seen falling on the ground after the driver applied brakes and tried to hit him. According to the complaint lodged in the case, the traffic police personnel were dragged for about 20 metres “with the intention to kill them”. 

“After the incident, different teams were formed to identify the accused. CCTV footage was scanned to identify and apprehend them,” a senior officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US