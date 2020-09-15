Two jobless drivers held for robbery

NEW DELHI

15 September 2020 23:19 IST

The accused had no work since the lockdown period

Two drivers, who lost their jobs during the lockdown, were arrested for allegedly robbing a person after offering him a lift in a cab in west Delhi’s Dwarka area, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Meena said that the accused have been identified as Dharmendra Dabas (44), resident of Salahpur Majra Dabas, and Vikash (29), resident of Kanjhawala.

The police said that Dabas was a cab driver and Vikash was a DTC cluster bus driver but they had no work since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced.

The police said that on the night of September 4, they received an information regarding a robbery. When they reached the spot, the complainant, Rakesh Gupta, informed them that he was at a bus stop near IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram, when two persons in a taxi offered him a lift to Dwarka Mod. When they reached Dwarka, the duo held him at gun point and robbed him of cash ₹700, a few documents and a mobile phone. They pushed him out of the car and fled from the spot, Mr. Meena said.

“During investigation, the complainant’s mobile phone was put under surveillance. On Sunday, the phone was found active in Kanjhawala area. Raids were conducted and the accused were apprehended on Sunday evening,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Dharmender’s taxi was attached to a company in Gurugram till the lockdown. Vikas is Dharmender’s friend and is a bus driver. On September 4, they went to Gurugram to collect Dharmender’s pending payment, but the company asked them to come next month. They were in dire need of money and when they were returning, they spotted the victim at IFFCO Chowk and decided to rob him, the police said.