Two involved in international online cheating scam arrested

Accused in nexus with Chinese nationals swindled ₹25 crore

Two persons, allegedly hired by Chinese nationals, have been arrested in connection with an international online cheating scam. They used to allegedly induce people to invest online in wine and spice market and cheated people of ₹25 crore, police said on Wednesday.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the accused have been identified as Nagaraju Karmanchi (31), a resident of Gurugram, and Kondala Subash (31), a resident of Secunderabad.

Police said that a complaint was received wherein the complainant stated that he met one of the accused persons, Soo Yeon Park, allegedly a South Korean national, on a dating app and he was promised huge returns on his investment. He told police that initially more than 20% returns were given to him in three to four days on investment of ₹5,000.

Police said that the victim was asked to make account on a given website and the money got deposited by accused persons in four separate accounts of different companies, out of which one was Golden Mark Technologies Private Limited.

During probe, police said, raids were conducted and Subhash, one of the directors of the said company, was arrested from Secunderabad and Karmanchi, who was allegedly in touch with Chinese nationals and also operated the bank accounts, was arrested from Gurugram.

During investigation, it was revealed that Karmanchi created at least 10 different companies whose bank accounts were used by Chinese nationals.

He was in touch with them and was working as dummy director in an online short-term loan company whose real owners are Chinese nationals, the DCP said, adding that Karmanchi used to work on the directions of Chinese nationals.

Police said the accused used to ask victims to invest only a small amount and gave good returns in less than one week. Victims eventually got to know that they have been cheated when they invested large amount and were unable to withdraw money.