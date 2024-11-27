Two involved in extortion-related firings in West Delhi arrested: Police

Two persons involved in the recent firing incident at West Delhi were arrested following an exchange of fire in Tikri Kalan of the city’s north-west, police said on Tuesday.

On November 6, three persons on a motorcycle fired indiscriminately at two business establishments in Paschim Vihar and Chhawla following extortion demands from UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan.

The two accused were identified as Parvesh and Pawan, residents of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar of Haryana.

Police said a tip-off was received on Monday about two members of the gang visiting their henchman for arms.

“The suspects were traced on a motorbike by a police team and when asked to surrender, they (accused) opened fire,” said a senior officer.

In the retaliatory firing, one of the suspects received a bullet injury on his left leg, the officer said.

“During the interrogation, it was found that the two accused were involved in the November 6 firing incident,” the officer said.

“The suspects were under loan debt and asked to extort money from the businessmen to repay it,” the officer said.

They have been booked under Section 221 (obstructing public servant), 132 (use of criminal force against a public servant), 109 (1) (attempt to murder), and 3(5) (common intent) of the BNS and arms act.

Further investigation is under way.

