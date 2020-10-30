Two instances of mobile phone snatching reported

Miscreants shoot at victims when they tried to resist robbery

In two separate cases of snatching, bike-borne miscreants shot at people in Dayalpur and Karawal Nagar area of north-east Delhi.

The police said the incident took place on Tuesday night in north-east Delhi’s Dayalpur. When the victim, identified as Mois, was sitting outside his house, around 1 a.m, three men wearing masks came on a two-wheeler. The men tried to rob his mobile phone, but when he resisted, one of them opened fire at the 22-year-old. The trio, however, managed to rob his mobile phone and fled from the spot. The victim is a resident of Old Mustafabad and works at a barber shop in the area which is run by his relatives, the police said.

The injured man suffered a bullet injury in his stomach and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He is stated to be stable and will be discharged soon, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the officer said. The police said they are trying to identify the accused.

In another case, reported in Karawal Nagar area, a bike-borne man was targeted by two miscreants on another motorcycle. The goons attempted to snatch his mobile phone and when the victim resisted they opened fire. The victim was rushed to a hospital and is out of danger.