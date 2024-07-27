Two inmates get injured in attack in Tihar jail

“Two inmates lodged at the Tihar jail in Delhi were injured in an attack inside their wards by another inmate with a sharp-edged weapon,” according to the officials on July 27.

“The victims were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital from where they were discharged after treatment,” a Delhi Police official said. The incident took place inside jail number nine on July 26.

“The two inmates were attacked by a member of their rival group,” the official said, adding that a case has been registered.

