ADVERTISEMENT

Two inmates get injured in attack in Tihar jail

Published - July 27, 2024 12:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The two inmates of Jail number nine are attacked by a member of their rival group

PTI

A view of the Tihar Jail, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Two inmates lodged at the Tihar jail in Delhi were injured in an attack inside their wards by another inmate with a sharp-edged weapon,” according to the officials on July 27.

“The victims were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital from where they were discharged after treatment,” a Delhi Police official said. The incident took place inside jail number nine on July 26.

“The two inmates were attacked by a member of their rival group,” the official said, adding that a case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US