GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two inmates get injured in attack in Tihar jail

The two inmates of Jail number nine are attacked by a member of their rival group

Published - July 27, 2024 12:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Tihar Jail, in New Delhi. File

A view of the Tihar Jail, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Two inmates lodged at the Tihar jail in Delhi were injured in an attack inside their wards by another inmate with a sharp-edged weapon,” according to the officials on July 27.

“The victims were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital from where they were discharged after treatment,” a Delhi Police official said. The incident took place inside jail number nine on July 26.

“The two inmates were attacked by a member of their rival group,” the official said, adding that a case has been registered.

Related stories

Related Topics

New Delhi / Delhi / prison

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.