Two injured as bus carrying 50 passengers overturns near IGI Airport

April 06, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

At least 50 passengers, travelling in a private bus from Ajmer, met with an accident on the Rajokri flyover near IGI Airport in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

A woman and a child have sustained injuries, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.

DFS chief Atul Garg said a call was received about the accident at 7.05 a.m. and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to the hospital.

While the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, mechanical inspection of the bus is going on, an official said. “The bus driver is absconding. However, a case has been registered,” the police said.

