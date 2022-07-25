Two injured after bus hits bike in Shahdara

The victims were on a Kanwar Yatra to Haridwar

Two cousins, including a minor, sustained injuries after their bike was hit by a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park in the wee hours of Monday, the police said. They were on a Kanwar Yatra and were heading towards Haridwar.

The injured were identified as Rohit, 22, a civil defence volunteer, and Golu, 12, both residents of Mayapuri's Khazan Basti.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said at 12 a.m. on Monday, the bus hit them from behind following which Rohit sustained head injuries. They were taken to GTB Hospital where Golu is under treatment while Rohit has been discharged.

The bus driver, Sompal, has been arrested and has been booked under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving and causing death by negligence.