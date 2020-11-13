Two industrial units sealed in Delhi for polluting Yamuna

New Delhi

13 November 2020 13:10 IST

Action was taken during recent drive, according to officials

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed two industrial units, ordered closure of 15 others and issued a show cause notice to one unit for polluting the Yamuna and leading to froth formation in the river.

The action was taken during a drive on Wednesday and Thursday to identify industries causing water pollution, according to DPCC officials.

The units against which action had been taken were connected to dyeing, washing, and automobiles and many of them did not have effluent treatment plants and thus polluted the river, officials said.