Two, including woman, arrested for cheating

NEW DELHI

23 June 2021 23:19 IST

Accused used to pose as suitor on matrimonial sites and loot girls’ kin

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly cheating people in the national capital, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Arora (24), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Anjita (32), a resident of Chhawla.

One gold chain of 121.180 g worth ₹6.53 lakh and two iPhones recovered from Arora’s possession and one gold chain recovered from Anjita, the police said.

In the first incident, Arora made accounts on matrimonial sites posing to be a rich eligible suitor.

He started contacting the girls’ families and became friendly with them. Later, he asked for expensive gifts like gold ornaments, iPhones and other high-end gifts from their families and relatives on the pretext of paying them through RTGS, a senior police officer said.

In the present case, one of the relatives of a woman told Arora that he deals in gold and diamond jewellery on demand. Arora requested him to make a heavy gold chain. On June 16, he went to the house of complainant in Vasant Kunj, the officer said.

Arora took delivery of the chain and in return, he flashed his phone towards the complainant saying that he has done RTGS payment and it will take some time to credit in the account, the police said.

When no payment was credited in the bank account of the complainant, he approached the police.

During investigation, the police got a tip-off and a trap was laid at Uttam Nagar from where Arora was apprehended, the officer said, adding that he was previously involved in three criminal in Delhi.

In other incident, complainant Shamsher Singh reported that on June 12, when he reached near Western Inn, Mahipalpur, on the highway, he fell from his bike due to strong winds, the police said. Meanwhile, some passersby helped him in getting up. During the process, some unknown person took away his gold chain.

A trap was laid on Tuesday near Western Inn, Mahipalpur, following a secret information and Anjita was held. At her instance, one gold chain which she had taken from the complainant was recovered from her house, police added.