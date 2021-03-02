Two including minor held for shooting at constable

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly shooting at a Delhi Police Constable in outer north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, the police said on Monday.
DCP (Outer) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the accused youth has been identified as Yogesh Verma, a resident of Bakhtawarpur.
The police said that the incident took place on February 25 evening, when Constable Sandeep and Bhupender of Bhalswa Dairy police station were at a police picket. The accused came on a motorcycle bearing a “defective” number plate. The policemen signalled them to stop. When the pillion rider tried to flee, the policemen tried to catch him and he fell down and then fired at Mr. Sandeep.
The other accused also fired at Mr. Bhupender, who did not, however, sustain any injury, the police said.
Mr. Singh said that late on Sunday, when the police tried to nab the accused acting on a tip-off, one of them opened fire at the police team.
In retaliation, the police team also fired at the accused. During the cross-firing, the accused sustained injuries and were later sent to a hospital for treatment.
The police said that both the accused have criminal history.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath