Two, including bank employee, held for duping new credit card holders

A 26-year-old man and his sister-in-law were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving free gift cards against new credit cards, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rajan Saini (26), a resident of Rajouri Garden and his sister-in-law Preeti (20), a resident of Karol Bagh and a bank employee.

On Thursday, a woman lodged a complaint in which she said that on January 19, she was issued a credit card. On Monday, around 3.21 p.m., she received a call from one Ashish, who claimed himself to be a bank employee, who said that the purpose of his call was to verify and update the Know Your Customer (KYC), a senior police officer said.

The woman provided her credit card number, CVV and OTP received on her mobile number to the accused. A few minutes later, she received a message from the bank that an amount of ₹41,480 was spent on her card, police said.

During investigation, it was found that the money was used for purchasing a mobile phone.

“Police traced the account and zeroed down the location of the accused. They were later arrested from Rajouri Garden and Karol Bagh respectively,” said DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal.

Interrogation revealed that the accused Saini had worked in a call centre where he learned impersonation. He was influenced by videos and the web series “Jamtara” to dupe people, the DCP said.

Preeti works at a bank in Karol Bagh. She would upload the data of customers, who recently applied for new credit card on her personnel email id and the same was used by Saini to dupe people. On the basis of data provided by Preeti, Saini used to call customers posing as a bank employee, the DCP said.

Three mobile phones, eight SIM cards and one CPU were recovered from the possession of the accused,the DCP added.