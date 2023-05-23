Two incidents of sexual assault reported in Delhi

May 23, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Two separate incidents of sexual assaults involving two minors were reported in south and east Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in south Delhi’s Tigri area. The victim reported the incident on Monday when she alleged that Pradeep, 21, a JJ colony resident, assaulted her, the police said.

The victim had befriended the accused and the latter asked the victim to meet him at his residence, following which he sexually assaulted her and threatened her of revealing it to anyone, the officer added.

The accused sexually assaulted her again following which an FIR under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and Section 6 of POCSO Act was registered.

In another incident, a 50-year-old rickshaw puller, identified as, Upender Mukhiya was arrested for allegedly raping a minor at his rented accommodation in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area.

The police said the accused, haling from Bihar, lives in a slum cluster in the area. The incident happened on Monday when the 13-year-old girl went to throw garbage. The accused pulled the victim in his room and assaulted her.

DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said an FIR has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the relevant section of the POCSO Act.

The accused was nabbed when he was about to leave his rented accommodation, the DCP said. “The victim’s medical examination and counselling has been done,” the DCP added.