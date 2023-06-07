Two IAS officers, including Rajasekhar, summoned by Delhi Assembly committees

June 07, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

In a new twist to the ongoing tussle between the AAP government and city bureaucrats, two Delhi Assembly committees have summoned senior IAS officers — former Services Secretary Ashish More, and Special Secretary of Vigilance and Services Departments Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar — in separate cases.

The Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes had on Monday issued a summons to Mr. Rajasekhar, asking him to appear before it on Tuesday for allegedly making casteist slurs.

However, the official, who has been at loggerheads with the elected dispensation, did not appear before the panel.

In a letter to the committee on Tuesday, he denied the allegations, adding that as per the Centre’s May 19 ordinance, the matter of services was no longer under the purview of the Assembly. The senior official said he would appear before the panel for the sake of “transparency and individual probity” and sought time of two weeks.

In a complaint to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel dated May 22, a man named Nakul Kashyap had accused Mr. Rajasekhar of making casteist remarks and demanding a bribe when the complainant met the senior official in March. In his meeting with the Special Secretary, Mr. Kashyap said he had sought to expedite the process of his appointment on compassionate grounds in place of his father, who was employed at Lok Nayak Hospital and died on duty in 2016.

Mr. Rajasekhar, in his response, also asked the panel to take a sworn affidavit from the complainant.

Petitions Committee

Mr. More was issued a summons by the Petitions Committee of the Assembly over allegations of fraud in land transfers. In a complaint to the Speaker last month, a man named Vikas Jain charged Mr. More with “irregularities” in deciding the appeals for land transfers during his tenure as District Magistrate (North) in 2013. The Petitions Committee also summoned several senior officials, including Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, in connection with the complaint regarding the former Services Secretary.