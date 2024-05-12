ADVERTISEMENT

Two Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat

Updated - May 12, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 06:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Ministry of Home Affairs issues official statement calling the threat emails a “hoax”

Agencies

Security officials at Burari Hospital after it received a bomb threat on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats though email, days after over several schools in the national capital faced a similar scare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb scare: students evacuated from 138 schools in Delhi, Noida

“An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, bomb squad, dog squad were rushed to the spot. Teams are checking the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M.K. Meena said. According to police, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital also received a bomb threat. Officials reached the spot and started checking the hospital.

The Delhi Police swiftly acted upon receiving the information and started an investigation. "Bomb threat email received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, search operation under way," Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

"An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. The local police and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) are at the hospital, checking for any suspicious activity. Nothing has been found yet," Delhi Police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a “hoax”. “There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol,” the official release from the MHA read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

investigation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US