Two hospitalised after being thrashed by bouncers

December 26, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - New Delhi

Two persons were admitted to hospital after being thrashed by a group of bouncers at a club in Gurugram’s Sector 29, the police said on Monday. The two were part of a group which had gone to the club to celebrate a birthday.

“During the party, there was an altercation with some youths part of another group. The matter was settled after the other group left the club. We were still partying, when five-six bouncers came and met the four-five bouncers of the club. Then all of them came together and started beating me, Saurav, and my other friends,” the complainant, Sachiv Yadav, told the police.

Police identified two of the bouncers as Sumit Tyagi and Umesh and booked them under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.