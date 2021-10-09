Two held with over 400kg illegal firecrackers

New Delhi

09 October 2021 01:43 IST

Accused were selling it to customers in Sadar Bazaar

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly possessing over 400 kgs of illegal firecrackers and selling it to customers in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar, the police said on Friday.

According to police, on the intervening night of October 5 and 6 at around 3.20 a.m., they stopped a tempo for checking. During this, the vehicle was found stacked with illegal firecrackers. The accused have been identified as one Nagmani (33) and Udit (26).

Following this, another team reached the spot. The firecrackers weighed 421.5 kg. “It has been the first kind of recovery of this festive seasons,” said DCP(North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Advertising

Advertising

During interrogation, it was further revealed that Udit took to the crime to earn easy money, the DCP said.