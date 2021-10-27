Two held, six detained for electrician’s murder

New Delhi

27 October 2021 01:55 IST

Two men have been arrested and six others have been detained in connection with a robbery-cum-murder of an electrician in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the two have been identified as Vivek (20) and Sikander (21), both residents of Anand Parbat. A mobile phone, one blood-stained knife, and Aadhaar card of the deceased were seized from their possession.

The police had on October 22 received information about stabbing of a man by some unknown people. The victim, Manoj, was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His family told the police that Manoj, who worked as an electrician at Sharvan Electrical, Baljeet Nagar, was returning home when he was attacked and his belongings were missing.

Ms. Chauhan said the police analysed more than 400 CCTV footage and nabbed the accused.