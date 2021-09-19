Two held over drunken brawl in Seemapuri

Three persons admitted to hospital; police rule out communal angle in incident

Two men were arrested after a quarrel broke out between them in Shahdara’s Seemapuri on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

Legal action has been taken against the duo who belong to different communities, the police said. They have ruled out any communal angle in the incident.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said that a call was received from Kalandar Colony in Seemapuri wherein the caller stated “Do samudayon mein jhagda ho raha hai, need police [A fight broke out between two communities, need police help]”.

3 admitted to hospital

Three persons were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

“It was revealed that a quarrel broke out between two neighbours — Veeru, 32, and Shezhad, 22, — over a trivial issue of verbal abuse. Both were found to be drunk at that time. Later, Veeru’s sister-in-law, Pushpa, 35, came out in his support and one Meenakshi (another neighbour) joined Shezhad,” Mr. Sahiyasundaram said.

The police said that a case under Section 160 (punishment for committing affray) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Shehzad, Meenakshi, Veeru and Pushpa. Both Shehzad and Veeru were arrested under Section 107/151 of the Criminal Procedure Code and a report in a non-cognisable matter has been lodged against the four persons.