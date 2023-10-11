ADVERTISEMENT

Two held in Rohini for betting on Cricket World Cup match

October 11, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

The accused bookies, Sarabjeet and Anubhav, were arrested from Rohini’s Sector 16

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have arrested two persons for running an online gambling racket and organising bets on a Cricket World Cup match.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said Sarabjeet, 26, and Anubhav, 25, were arrested from Rohini’s Sector 16 on October 7 for organising bets on the South Africa-Sri Lanka match.

A laptop and six mobile phones were seized from the accused, the officer said, adding that a case has been filed at the K.N. Katju Marg police station.

