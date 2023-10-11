Two held in Rohini for betting on Cricket World Cup match

October 11, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police have arrested two persons for running an online gambling racket and organising bets on a Cricket World Cup match.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said Sarabjeet, 26, and Anubhav, 25, were arrested from Rohini’s Sector 16 on October 7 for organising bets on the South Africa-Sri Lanka match.

A laptop and six mobile phones were seized from the accused, the officer said, adding that a case has been filed at the K.N. Katju Marg police station.

