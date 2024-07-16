Two held in GTB Hospital murder case; shooter yet to be identified, say police 

The police here on Monday arrested two persons and identified five more suspected to be behind the killing of a 32-year-old patient inside a ward at Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

The police, however, said they are yet to identify the shooter among them even as efforts are on to identify the eighth accused, who could be a minor.

Investigation also confirmed the suspicion that the accused ended up killing a wrong person on Sunday evening as the real target was Nasir gang member Wasim, 33, a rival of the Hashim Baba gang. Wasim has 17 criminal cases registered against him.

“Wasim had been shot at by some persons on June 12 as well. The accused had come to kill him but ended up murdering Riyazuddin, who was lying on a bed opposite him,” DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

The police said those arrested were identified as Faiz and Farhan, who arranged a motorcycle for the four of the accused who went to the hospital to carry out the murder.

According to sources, Faiz fled to Ghaziabad’s Loni and Farhan made off to the Chauhan Banger area in Seelampur after the crime.

Both claimed that Baburpur resident Faheem, alias Badshah Khan, was the mastermind of the attack, the planning for which had been going on for over a month.

The DCP said Badshah Khan is a member of the Hashim Baba gang. Faiz and his brothers Faujaan and Moin Khan used to meet him at his residence.

He said the attack was carried out by Faujaan along with three other persons, two of whom were identified as Saif and Shahbez.

The accused knew that that the hospital security guards would be unarmed and they would not be frisked thoroughly, the DCP said.

The police said on Sunday, all accused met at Badshah Khan’s flat, where he instructed them to kill Wasim.

Meanwhile, the victim’s sister, Tarrannum, told the police in her complaint that Riyazuddin was attacked in the presence of doctors who were treating him for a stomach infection.

“A boy entered the ward with a pistol hid behind his back. He didn’t say anything and fired at my brother,” she said in the complaint.

“The attacker even attempted to shoot me and a woman doctor. We hid ourselves somehow. It was scary for everybody inside the ward as there were nurses too,” she added.

‘Will review SOP’

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said his government will review standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and assured that metal detectors and CCTV cameras will be installed in all Delhi government-run hospitals. “Two armed guards will be deployed at each emergency entry of major Delhi government hospitals,” he said in a statement.

‘Guards untrained’

Meanwhile, hospital OPD services were hit as resident doctors went on an indefinite strike over security concerns.

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) and the Nurses’ Association at the hospital said they will continue with their protest until “fundamental security improvements” are not implemented in the hospital.

The RDA said in a statement, “The incident has deeply shaken our community and raised significant apprehensions among residents regarding their safety while fulfilling their professional duties.”

Rajat Sharma, acting president of the RDA, called for a multi-layered security. “At GTB Hospital that sees a daily footfall of 7,000 patients, no frisking takes place at the entrance,” Mr. Sharma said, adding that the 120 guards at the hospital are not trained to handle such scenarios.

Aviral Mathur, president of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association, demanded enhanced security measures for doctors.

“The Ministry of Health should immediately release standard operating procedures (SOPs) to beef up security at all major government hospitals for the safety of doctors,” Mr. Mathur said.