Two held in firearm racket, over 60 pistols recovered

Two men have been arrested for their involvement in arms racket, the police said on Monday. A huge cache of over 60 sophisticated pistols was recovered from them.

Sanjeev (27) from Haryana’s Rohtak was nabbed from Shamshan Ghat in Delhi's Haiderpur where he had come to supply the consignment of illegal weapons to one of his city-based contacts, they said while the second accused — Noor Hasan (25), was nabbed from his residence in Meerut following a raid.

Manufacturing unit

With their arrests, the police claim to have unearthed an illegal firearms manufacturing factory in Meerut.

In view of the forthcoming Republic Day Celebrations and State Assembly polls, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had launched a drive against suppliers of illegal firearms in the Capital and NCR.

Sanjeev, who has been supplying illegal firearms to criminals of Delhi and Haryana for over five years, used to procure them from a man named Fakruddin and his son Noor, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

He added that 10 semi-automatic pistols were recovered from the accused.

On Sunday, Noor was nabbed with 50 illegal pistols along with raw materials and machinery, the police said.

During interrogation, Noor said he has been in this illegal business for the past 10 years. He procured raw materials to prepare the arms from his contacts based in Meerut, the DCP said.

Manufacturing firearms has been their family business for the last three generations, the police said, adding that his father has been making these weapons for over 20 years now.

The accused supply good quality illegal weapons in bulk, the officer said. Both Sanjeev and Noor had been nabbed earlier too, the police said.