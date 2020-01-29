Two held guilty of killing their colleague

A Delhi court has convicted two labourers for killing their colleague during a fight in west Delhi in 2014.

According to the prosecution, the accused had murdered the deceased at the shop of their employer following a quarrel over some petty issue.

Additional Sessions Judge Pooran Chand held both accused guilty on the evidence of the fourth colleague of the accused, the forensic report and the disclosure statements of the accused persons, which led to the recovery of the weapon of offence.

“The forensic report shows that bloodstains taken from the person of both the accused matched with the DNA profile of the deceased. A wooden log was recovered at the instance of one of the accused. Even the bloodstains lifted from the weapon of offence matched with the DNA profile of the deceased which clearly points towards the guilt of accused persons,” the court said.

“In view of the corroborative evidence of the prosecution witnesses as well as the scientific evidence in the form of post-mortem report and forensic report as well as recovery of weapon of offence on the disclosure statements of accused, this court is of the considered opinion that prosecution has been able to prove the circumstantial evidences unerringly pointing out towards the guilt of the accused and ruling out any hypothesis of innocence of the accused,” Mr. Chand said.

“The prosecution has been able to bring the entire chain of evidences which, in totality, leads to a definite conclusion that in all human probability, it is the accused who in furtherance of their common intention committed the murder. Resultantly, both the accused are held guilty of offence punishable under Section 302/34 of the IPC,” the judge said.