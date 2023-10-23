Two held from U.P.’s Pratapgarh for posing as civil servants, duping people online

October 23, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly posing as IAS and IPS officers on social media and cheating people by seeking donations for hospitalised children using QR codes, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Singh and Shyam Kumar, both 22 years old and residents of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, according to an officer.

The case came to light after the police came across a suspicious account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) claiming to be ‘Aishwarya Sharma’.

The user claimed to be a 2017-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre posted as DCP in the South district and a BTech graduate in electrical engineering from NIT Bhopal, the officer said.

It was discovered that user was posing as an IPS officer and asking people money on the pretext of helping children and patients, he added.

“Teams were formed to investigate the matter and to find the money trail. The details of the fake X account were obtained with IP logs and email IDs. The police reached Pratapgarh, where raids were conducted and the two persons were arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Five mobile phones as well as three debit and credit cards have been recovered from the possession of the accused, she said, adding that a case has been registered under IPC sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

“During sustained interrogation, Ravi disclosed that he made fake profiles of various IPS, IAS, and IRS officers on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Gmail, Koo, and Threads using their photographs from their social media profiles,” the DCP said.

“He used to post photos of patients and children along with QR codes to make donations on the pretext of helping them. He has previously been arrested by Delhi and U.P. police in similar cases. So far, the accused have created eight fake profiles,” she added.