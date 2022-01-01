Two held for woman’s rape

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by her employer and his two accomplices, including a minor, at Vijay Vihar on Thursday. While two of them have been arrested the minor has been detained.

The woman in her complaint filed at Vijay Vihar police station said that she worked as a domestic help at one Umesh’s factory. On Thursday, she said, her employer asked her to go out with him in his car for some work.

“Umesh took her to a secluded place where his accomplices were already present. They gang-raped her and then threatened her with consequences if she disclosed it to anyone,” a senior police officer said.

Officials said that the incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. A case under relevant sections has been registered. According to the police, the woman lives in Budh Vihar with her husband who works as a daily-wage labourer.