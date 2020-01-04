Two held for thrashing three over parking

Two men were arrested for allegedly thrashing three men in south Delhi over a parking issue, the police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Chinmaya Sejwal and Hitesh.

The police were informed about a fight at Prem Singh Parking, Lado Sarai, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. A team reached the spot where they met one Abdul Zain Khan. He said that around 11 p.m. on Thursday, he and his friends Rajesh and Tarun, were sitting in his car at the parking when three men came and started hurling abuses. He said the accused were drunk and that they had had a fight earlier as well. When the victims raised objections, the accused attacked them.