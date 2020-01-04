Delhi

Two held for thrashing three over parking

more-in

Two men were arrested for allegedly thrashing three men in south Delhi over a parking issue, the police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Chinmaya Sejwal and Hitesh.

The police were informed about a fight at Prem Singh Parking, Lado Sarai, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. A team reached the spot where they met one Abdul Zain Khan. He said that around 11 p.m. on Thursday, he and his friends Rajesh and Tarun, were sitting in his car at the parking when three men came and started hurling abuses. He said the accused were drunk and that they had had a fight earlier as well. When the victims raised objections, the accused attacked them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 1:50:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/two-held-for-thrashing-three-over-parking/article30474434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY