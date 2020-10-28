Two held for supplying illegal arms

New Delhi

28 October 2020 23:54 IST

Two men were arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms in Delhi and NCR areas from Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Adil (24) and Mohammad Zuber (34), both residents of Palwal in Haryana, they said.

Over 19 semi-automatic pistols and one single-shot pistol have been recovered from their possession, police said.

The accused were arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday from Captain Gaur Marg, opposite Okhla Sabzi Mandi.

“The police got a tip-off on Tuesday that Adil would come there between 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. to deliver firearms to Zuber, who will supply them to one of their contacts in Delhi.

“Thereafter, a trap was laid and while Adil was handing over a bag to Zuber, they both were nabbed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused have been involved in supplying of illegal firearms for the last about five to six years.

Adil said that he had procured the recovered firearms from an MP based gunrunner and travelled to Okhla Sabzi Mandi in his vegetables loaded truck to further supply the firearms to local gangsters in Delhi via Zuber, the DCP said.

They used to supply the arms in various parts of north India, including U.P. West, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. They have supplied more than 400 pistols in Delhi and NCR in last four years, Mr. Kushwah added.