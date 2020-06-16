Two held for stealing valuables from cars in Delhi

A couple has been arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing valuables from parked cars after breaking windows of the vehicles in posh areas of the city, the police said on Monday.

The accused — Rakesh (23) and his wife Vajayinti (22) —, both from south Delhi's Madangir, have stolen laptops and other valuables from parked cars, they said.

The matter came to light on May 23 after police were reported about an incident on Ashoka Road, wherein the backside window glass of a parked car was broken and one laptop, hard disk and other documents were stolen from inside it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the couple were identified with the help of CCTV footage when they were coming from Vijay Chowk on Rajpath on a scooty.

The duo was nabbed at that time on Saturday. They were chased by the patrolling team which then apprehended them from near Dhyan Chand Stadium, he said.

The police recovered the scooty and raids are being conducted to recover the stolen properties, he added.