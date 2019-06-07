Two held for stealing imported paper rolls worth ₹70,000

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing imported paper rolls from a godown in outer north Delhi’s Alipur, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said Shiv Bahadur (35), a scrap dealer, and Yogender (28), driver are both residents of Khera Kalan.

On Wednesday, one Ashwani Garg allegedly told the police that in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, he had kept 10 imported Kraft paper rolls in the tin shed outside his godown.

When he came there around 12 noon, he saw that the rolls worth ₹70,000 missing. A case was then registered.

During investigation, profiles of thieves were checked.

‘Roko Toko scheme’

“During patrolling, the accused duo was enquired in Roko Toko scheme of Delhi Police. It was then revealed that the accused were carrying those paper rolls,” Mr. Sharma said, adding that the two were then arrested.

The truck used in commission of crime and the paper rolls were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Mr. Sharma said that Shiv had identified the place from where they stole the articles and Yogender had arranged for the vehicle.

Both of them have no previous criminal involvement, they added.