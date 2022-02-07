Two held for stabbing mechanic to death after quarrel

NEW DELHI

07 February 2022 23:10 IST

An 18-year-old youth has been arrested and a minor apprehended for stabbing an auto mechanic to death in north-west Delhi’s Mahendra Park area, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Usha Rangnani said the victim has been identified as Dharmender Verma, a native of Dehradun who was residing in Mahendra Park, and the teen accused has been identified as Deen Dayal.

During their night patrol on Saturday around 9 p.m., police officers noticed a person with a stab injury in the abdomen at a traffic signal near Jahangirpuri metro station, after which he was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.

Before his death, the victim told the police that he was a mechanic and when he was returning home from work, two unknown persons intercepted him near RU Nagar Gate and started quarrelling over a slight collision with him, the police said.

“As the quarrel got intense, one of them caught him from behind and the other one stabbed him in the upper abdomen and fled the spot,” Ms. Rangnani said.

The police said CCTV cameras of all possible entries and exits towards the spot of the incident were analyzed and two persons were seen scuffling with the deceased. Their entry and exit routes were established to apprehend them.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that they landed on the victim and during the quarrel, the victim slapped one of them and asked them to walk properly, “which annoyed them so much that they wanted to teach him a lesson and therefore, stabbed the victim with a dagger” and fled.

“The accused revealed that they were influenced by the lifestyle of gangsters as shown in movies and web series. Their families were under debt and in order to earn easy money, they planned to rob people, for which they ordered a dagger online and started roaming in the area [and look for opportunities] to commit robberies,” Ms. Rangnani said.