Delhi

Two held for stabbing driver over ₹20 fare

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing an e-rickshaw driver in Hazrat Nizamuddin after a fight over ₹20 fare.

DCP (South East) R.P. Meena said the accused have been identified as Mohammed Shamim and Mohammed Bilal. On Sunday, the police received information from AIIMS Trauma Centre about the incident. A team reached the hospital where the victim, Mamum alias Mamu, told the police that two persons had boarded his e-rickshaw from Bhogal to Nizamuddin for ₹20 but when they reached the destination, they refused to pay him.

