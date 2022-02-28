Two held for stabbing 22-year-old to death in Paschim Vihar

February 28, 2022 01:41 IST

The accused were jealous of the victim as the latter possessed a ‘fancy knife’

Two persons were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 22-year-old man over a tiff, here in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, the police said on Sunday.

According to DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh, the police received a PCR call from a hospital regarding the death of a person named Sanjay. Thereafter, a case was lodged and the MLC (Medico-legal Case) report showed that the injury caused was sharp and fatal.

As per the statements of the deceased’s friends, it was revealed that at around 10 p.m. on Friday, accused Pawan and Nikhil came on a motorcycle and called up the deceased. Following this, Sanjay reached the spot where Pawan and Nikhil were present. The accused were in an inebriated state.

Soon, an argument started between Pawan and Sanjay and their verbal exchange quickly turned into a fight, during which Pawan attacked the latter with a knife and stabbed him on the stomach, before fleeing the spot.

After several raids, both the accused were arrested and during interrogation, they allegedly revealed that they were jealous of Sanjay, who had bought an expensive and fancy knife. The accused had asked Sanjay several times to lend it to them, but he kept refusing, the police said, after which they planned to call him at a particular place and take his knife away by threatening him.