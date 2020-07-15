Two held for snatching

A gardner, who was employed on contract basis at the SDMC, and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly snatching mobile phones in the national capital, the police said on Wednesday. Three mobile phones and a bike were recovered from their possession, they added.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep and Ajay (27), both residents of Pul Prahladpur, they said.

On June 26, a person lodged a complaint at Govindpuri police station saying that men on a bike snatched his mobile phone on MB road, a senior police officer said.

“On Monday, police got a tip-off that Ajay and his accomplice will come near railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur, following which a trap was laid and the accused were nabbed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) R.P. Meena said.

Interrogation revealed that Pradeep worked as a gardener with the SDMC. During the lockdown, he lost his job and later started committing snatching with the help of Ajay, the police added.