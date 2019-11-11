Two held for smuggling gold at Delhi airport

Two persons were arrested at Delhi airport in separate incidents for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold worth about ₹50 lakh, said officials on Sunday.

The man (56) was intercepted after his arrival from Auckland to Delhi via Bangkok on Saturday, they said.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of different gold items, two diamond-studded gold rings, all were worn by him, and 12 gold bars concealed in a black handbag, a statement read. All these gold items weighing 627g and having a market value of ₹26.76 lakh were seized from him.

On Friday, a 44-year-old Tajikistan national who arrived from Istanbul to Delhi was intercepted by the Customs officials and gold worth ₹24.49 lakh was seized from her, said officials.