Delhi

Two held for smuggling gold at Delhi airport

The 56-year-old man mas intercepted after his arrival from Auckland to Delhi via Bangkok on Saturday

Two persons were arrested at Delhi airport in separate incidents for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold worth about ₹50 lakh, said officials on Sunday.

The man (56) was intercepted after his arrival from Auckland to Delhi via Bangkok on Saturday, they said.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of different gold items, two diamond-studded gold rings, all were worn by him, and 12 gold bars concealed in a black handbag, a statement read. All these gold items weighing 627g and having a market value of ₹26.76 lakh were seized from him.

On Friday, a 44-year-old Tajikistan national who arrived from Istanbul to Delhi was intercepted by the Customs officials and gold worth ₹24.49 lakh was seized from her, said officials.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 9:04:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/two-held-for-smuggling-gold-at-delhi-airport/article29941535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY