Two held for shooting at man during robbery bid

NEW DELHI

10 October 2020 02:41 IST

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a man when he resisted a robbery attempt in Hazrat Nizamuddin, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said the accused —Shoaib alias Mangla and Faizal — were nabbed from Jangupura Extension following a tip-off.

On October 1, the police received a PCR call that stated that two persons came on a bike, shot at a man and fled the spot. On reaching the spot, the police were told that the injured, Brijesh Kumar, had been taken to hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Kumar alias Bholu is a daily wage financier at the railway station and gives money to the needy. At 8 p.m., he was near gate number 1 when two persons came and tried to rob him of his bag containing cash. When he resisted, they shot him in his leg and chest and ran away.

During interrogation, the accused said they commit crimes to live a lavish lifestyle with their girlfriends. “They disclosed that it was known to them that two-three persons used to finance money on daily wages at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. They said such persons are soft targets as they always have huge cash with them,” Mr. Meena said, adding that both of them hold previous criminal records.