Two held for setting man on fire over loan repayment

June 21, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

A 45-year-old man suffered burn injuries after two brothers allegedly set him on fire over a loan repayment issue in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sandeep Jain and Amit Jain, have been arrested in connection and an FIR has been registered under IPC sections following the complaint of the victim.

The incident took place on June 16. The victim, Sanjay, 45, a resident of Vikas Colony in Gurugram, alleged that the accused had given a car to a man, Ajeet, but the latter handed over the car to the victim, the police said. The complainant was paying the installment of the car.

Later, Sandeep brought back the car but didn’t pay the installment. When Sanjay came to visit Sandeep in Usmanpur, and argument broke out and the accused brothers attacked him. They poured petrol on him, the police said.

“The victim somehow managed to escape but sustained superficial burns. He has sustained 13% burn injuries on his leg and has been discharged after treatment from Safdarjung Hospital,” DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said.