Two held for selling fireextinguisher as cylinder

NEW DELHI

30 April 2021 01:08 IST

Accused duped a woman by selling it for ₹10,000

Two persons were arrested for allegedly cheating a woman by selling her a fire extinguisher instead of an oxygen cylinder on Thursday, police said.

Ashutosh (19) and Ayush (22), residents of Vikaspuri, were arrested from Uttam Nagar and five fire extinguishers were seized. They were selling each fire extinguisher as oxygen cylinder for ₹10,000, police said.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the complainant Geeta Arora, a resident of Shishram Park in Bindapur, alleged that two persons sold her a fire extinguisher in place of an oxygen cylinder. Her relative was suffering from COVID-19 and was having difficulty in breathing. In a bid to arrange an oxygen cylinder, she contacted the accused, who duped her.

When she contacted them and demanded her money back, they stopped attending her phone calls, the DCP said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC at Uttam Nagar Police Station. On the basis of a tip-off, a joint team of special staff and Uttam Nagar police arrested the accused on Thursday, the DCP said.