Two held for running fake Indian currency notes racket

The Special Cell unit of Delhi Police has busted an international fake Indian currency notes (FICN) cartel based in West Bengal’s Malda and arrested two key members with the currency having a face value of ₹4 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

The duo has been identified as Aniqul Islam, 24, and Shariqul Sheikh, 21. Both are residents of Malda in West Bengal.

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said a total of ₹4 lakh fake currency in the denomination of ₹2,000 was recovered from them, and the recovered notes are of high quality with security features, including security threat and watermarks.

According to the DCP, FICN is being pumped into India through the porous Indo-Bangla border. Following a tip-off, a raid was conducted on Friday and the suspected members of the gang were arrested near Dilshad Garden metro station when they reached there to deliver the recovered consignment of FICNs to one of their associates.

The duo was procuring FICNs from their other associates at Malda and supplying them in Delhi, NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Singh said the duo was working for the syndicate for the last two-three years.