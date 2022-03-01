Two held for running a sex racket at a spa in Anand Vihar

March 01, 2022 22:03 IST

Police busted the racket by sending a decoy customer to the spa

Two persons were arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly running a sex racket inside a spa shop at the Cross River Mall in Anand Vihar, officers said on Tuesday. According to DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram, they received secret information on February 28 regarding a sex racket being run at Valley Spa in Cross River Mall.

Following the tipoff, a police team was deployed where a decoy customer was sent to the spa shop. The police said that a person named Arun charged the customer ₹500 for a massage, following which he was sent inside a cabin with a girl who offered him sex in exchange of the money.

The decoy customer signalled the police through a missed call, the DCP said, adding that thereafter, a police team conducted a raid at the premises and arrested the two persons. The license of the shop was found to be issued in the name of Pankaj Babbar and the spa was being run by a woman residing in Dwarka, the police added.