Two held for robbing woman with her son’s plan in east Delhi

According to the police, the two apprehended accused revealed that the robbery plan was hatched by the woman’s son, who is on the run along with the fourth accused

May 14, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two people have been apprehended for allegedly holding a woman hostage at her house in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar and robbing jewellery and ₹85,000 in cash, the police said on Saturday.

An officer said the two accused, Mandal, 19, and a juvenile, revealed that the robbery plan was hatched by the victim’s son, Sachin, who is on the run along with the fourth accused, Tinku.

The police said the incident took place around 9 p.m. on May 9 when the victim, 51, was having dinner alone at her first-floor residence.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “Tinku, Mandal and the juvenile entered the house with their faces covered. One of them gagged the woman and pulled into a room, another tied her up, while the third one robbed her belongings.”

After the victim reported the incident to the police, CCTV footage near the house was analysed, based on which the accused were traced and soon apprehended, Mr. Yadav said.

“Sachin, who is a drug addict, hatched the plan. He knew Tinku and informed him about the exact location of the items to steal,” he said.

