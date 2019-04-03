Two held for robbing over ₹1.4 crore

Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in two cases of armed robbery reported from Rani Bagh and Moti Nagar. The police claimed to have recovered ₹40 lakh of the total ₹1.48 crore allegedly robbed by the accused.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajiv Ranjan said that the accused have been identified as Alam Khan (22), and Mustkeem Khan (19), who along with their associates allegedly robbed ₹1.40 crore from Rani Bagh on March 22 and ₹8 lakh from Moti Nagar on February 15.

2 relieved of cash

The police said that in February, victim Monu Singhal said that he was on his scooty when four persons stopped him and robbed him of ₹8 lakh at gunpoint. A similar incident was reported in March by Varun Garg who said that he was with his father in their car when four persons on two bikes stopped their car and robbed ₹1.4 crore from them at gunpoint.

During investigation, the police said that the team collected CCTV footage of the route taken by the victims and also of the criminals near the scene of crime. “While working on the case, Head Constable Ravinder developed specific information that the culprits behind the robbery were led by Bablu Khan of Zakhira after which the members of the gang were identified and a trap was laid. They were arrested from near Inderlok Metro Station on Monday,” the officer said.

During probe, they allegedly told the police that the gang comprises Alam, Mustkeem, Baba and Babloo. “Information about movement of cash was developed by Babloo. Both Babloo and Baba used to carry firearms too,” Mr. Ranjan said adding that teams are working to find the absconding accused.