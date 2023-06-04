HamberMenu
Two held for robbing, murdering mother-daughter duo in Krishna Nagar

The bodies of Rajrani and her daughter Ginni Karar were found in their house, days after they were killed by Kishan and his cousin Ankit Rajput; laptops, mobiles phones and cash have been recovered

June 04, 2023 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - New Delhi

Mehul Malpani

The police on Saturday said two men have been arrested for the murder of a mother-daughter duo on May 25 in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, whose partially decomposed bodies had been discovered by the neighbours last week.

A senior officer said Kishan was arrested on Friday evening and his cousin, Ankit Rajput, was arrested on Saturday evening. He added that Kishan had “specially called” Ankit from Assam’s Bongaigaon and both are first-time offenders.

Last Wednesday, the bodies of Rajrani, 64, a retired tabla player for All India Radio, and her daughter Ginni Karar were discovered after neighbours called the police about a foul smell emanating from the victims’ apartment. According to the police, the women were killed on May 25.

During the investigation, the police analysed CCTV footage in the area and the victims’ call detail records, which led them to Kishan, a native of Bihar. The officer said Kishan revealed during interrogation that he used to give English classes to Ginni, who had autism, and soon learnt about the family’s strong financial position.

He revealed this to Ankit, who had recently lost his job as a music teacher, and the two soon hatched a plan to rob the mother-daughter duo, the officer added.

Another senior officer said, “Kishan had told the mother that he would bring his cousin to teach Ginni music. That is how both the accused got access to the house.”

The knifes used by the accused to murder the women are yet to be recovered, he added.

“We have recovered laptops, mobile phones and some cash from the accused,” the officer said, adding that the women were very reserved, which the accused used to their advantage.

