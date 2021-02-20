Two held for revenge killing

NEW DELHI

20 February 2021 23:50 IST

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly killing a man in an act of revenge in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said that the accused have been identified as Ram (34) and Kamal (40), residents of Basti Julhan, Sadar Bazar.

The police said that complainant, Suresh Kumar, told them about noises from the street near his house on Friday night. When he reached Basti Julhan, he saw Ram was quarrelling with his brother-in-law Jai Kishan alias Jacky (34).

“During the quarrel, Ram went inside his home and returned with a knife along with his elder brother Kamal. While Kamal caught Jacky, Ram stabbed him on his stomach. A local resident, Saurav, tried to save Jacky but Ram attacked him too,” Mr. Alphonse said.

Jacky was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead while Sourav is out of danger, the police said.

“The accused claimed that Jacky used to beat Kamal. On Friday too, Jacky had a quarrel with Kamal and he beat up him due to which Kamal sustained minor head injury,” the DCP said.

The police said Jacky was previously involved in four criminal cases, including attempt to murder, assault, eve teasing among others.