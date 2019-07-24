Two held for raping girl

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl in Gurugram. One of the accused is known to the victim for the past two months, the police said on Tuesday.

On July 19, the accused along with his friend lured the teenager to come with them in a car and took her to an Economically Weaker Section flat in Sector 102. The friend stays in the flat on rent. The main accused allegedly raped the girl in the flat and dropped her off the next day.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint on July 21 stating that two men had allegedly abducted his daughter.

During her statement before the Magistrate, the girl revealed the name of the man who had raped her.

A case was registered under the POCSO Act at Shivaji Nagar police station.

Judicial custody

The accused were arrested on Monday. The duo was produced before the court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody.