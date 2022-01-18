Two held for rape in Outer Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for raping a 28-year-old woman in Outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, the police said on Monday.

The victim’s husband, a labourer, reported the matter to the police on Friday night stating that he had gone to work when the incident happened, a senior police officer said.

The victim informed her husband that she had been called to the neighbour’s house on the second floor. “The neighbour’s husband was also not present and two of her male friends had come over. They were all drinking and later they invited the victim as well. The victim said that her drink was spiked after which she was raped by the two men,” the officer said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and got her medical examination conducted. The police said that they have arrested two persons, including the woman neighbour and one of her male friends. The police is looking for the third accused.