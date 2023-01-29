Two held for pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi

January 29, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Sunday arrested two men in connection with alleged “anti-national” and “Khalistan-related graffiti” that appeared on walls in areas of west Delhi on January 19, ahead of Republic Day, officials said.

The walls were painted with slogans like Khalistan Zindabad, SFJ, 1984, Punjab Banega Khalistan, Vote for Khalistan and Referendum 2020 at various locations in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh and adjoining areas, they said.

The accused— Vikram Singh (29), a resident of Tilak Nagar, and Balram Singh (34), hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan— were given the task in lieu of ₹2 lakh and future lucrative offers, a senior police officer said.

However, they were paid only ₹2,000 after the act, he added.

Both the accused were working as drivers in a prominent hotel in Aerocity, Delhi, the officer said.

Addressing a press conference, H. G. S. Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said the arrested accused clandestinely sprayed “these pro-Khalistani graffiti" during the intervening night of January 18 and 19 and recorded videos of the same. They sent the same to senior cadres of the Sikh for Justice (SFJ), based abroad.

"Proscribed terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun then broadcast the videos on YouTube claiming responsibility for the graffiti and threatening an attack on Republic Day in Delhi. Multiple cases were registered in various police stations of Delhi in this regard," he said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Vikram Singh was in close association with one of the senior cadres of the SFJ named Gagandeep, based in the U.S., whom he knew earlier. Gagandeep contacted Vikram Singh and claimed to be a close aide of Pannun, chief of the SFJ. He assigned the work to the duo, Mr. Dhaliwal added.

Sequence of events

Narrating the sequence of events, the senior officer said Vikram Singh then contacted and convinced his colleague Balram to take a few days off and participate with him in the nefarious plan.

A case under Sections 154B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the Special Cell in this regard, police said.

According to the police, considering the gravity of the situation in view of Republic Day, a multi-pronged operation was launched and several teams of the Special Cell were deployed in major suspected areas in and around the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

A large-scale manhunt was launched to arrest the perpetrators responsible for the graffiti, they said.

“Round the clock surveillance was mounted on persons of interest. Hundreds of hours of CCTV footage were analysed. After development of all the inputs generated through different means and efforts of multiple teams stationed in the areas of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh and adjoining parts of western, the suspects were zeroed in on Sunday. A team was deployed and both the accused persons were arrested in a swift operation," Mr. Dhaliwal said.

A motorcycle, six spray-paint bottles of multiple colours along with a bag, two mobile phones, shoes, clothes including a jacket worn by one of the accused on the day of the incident, and a bedsheet used to cover the number plate of the vehicle had been recovered, police said.

Since the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a banned organisation, it is trying to make itself known and wants to be in the news, the Delhi Police had said earlier over the graffiti.

Fringe organisation SFJ, run by a few radical sikhs of foreign nationality in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., etc., was declared unlawful by the Union Government under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Centre, by its July 10, 2019 notification, had declared the SFJ an unlawful association and banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab and openly espoused the cause of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

“Further nodes of this network are being identified”H. G. S. DhaliwalSpecial Commissioner of Police (Special Cell)